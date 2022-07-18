Promotion At Marketron

Marketron has promoted Bo Bandy to Senior Vice President of Marketing. She joined the company in 2019 and was part of the successful launch of Marketron NXT and Marketron REV products.

“We could not be more pleased to announce the promotion of Bo to SVP of marketing,” said Jim Howard, CEO. “Since Bo arrived at Marketron, she’s brought her marketing expertise, professionalism, and tenacity to every initiative she’s run. She’s a trusted member of our leadership team, and I look forward to her continued contributions to the company.”

“The opportunity to work on innovative products with a passionate team is what attracted me to Marketron,” said Bandy. “The media industry’s desire for evolution and future growth drives our commitment to build solutions that enable our clients to grow. I’m excited about the future of broadcast and being part of the team at Marketron.”