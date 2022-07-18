From Host To Operations Manager

Cumulus Media has promoted Dave Daniels to Operations Manager, Cumulus Oxnard-Ventura, California. Since 2016 he has been Morning Host for KHAY-FM, where he will continue in that role.

“This is a well-earned promotion for Dave Daniels. Dave’s natural ability to lead is underscored by his ability to successfully navigate the programming team under the most challenging of times,” said Sommer Frisk, VP/MM. “He’s a pro and is most deserving of this promotion.”

“I couldn’t be happier to lead the programming team in Oxnard/Ventura, working alongside our Sales Manager and sales team,” said Daniels. “I look forward this opportunity.”