Jose del Valle Joins Deportes Radio 760

West Palm Beach radio station WEFL-AM is adding Jose del Valle to the lineup. The “Treasure Coast” native is a familiar voice and face on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SportsCenter.

“As our Deportes Radio 760AM station continues to gain popularity with Latino sports fans in the area, it’s very exciting to add Jose del Valle to our local programming,” said Julian Zaldivar GM Deportes Radio 760 AM. “Jose is one of the top soccer broadcasters for ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, and he’s always stayed true to his roots in Palm Beach County. We’re proud to bring Jose del Valle back to West Palm to join our local show and share his soccer passion with the Hispanic community he calls home.”

“I’m honored to join the family of Deportes Radio 760AM because it gives me the chance to be close to the community of Palm Beach doing what I love the most: talk futbol,” said del Valle.

Jose del Valle will be joining Comunidad Deportiva once a week beginning on Wednesday, July 20th from noon to 1 p.m.