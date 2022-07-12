Rapaport On iHeartPodcast Network

Actor and Director Michael Rapaport has joined the iHeartPodcast Network. “I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast” features Rapaport sharing his at times strong, funny and offensive points of view on just about everything.

“Michael has such a unique and authentic voice that has helped him build a huge loyal audience,” said Will Pearson, COO, iHeartPodcast Network. “We are thrilled to add ‘I Am Rapaport’ to the iHeart lineup and help him reach an even larger audience across our expansive network of listeners.”

“The union of ‘I Am Rapaport’ and iHeartMedia is a merging of titans, and I could not be more excited to reach millions of new listeners and take the podcast world by storm together,” said Rapaport.

New programs drop Tuesday and Friday.