New Podcast Production Partnership

Global factual media and entertainment company Curiosity has partnered with iHeartPodcast Network. “The Curiosity Audio Network” will develop and release several podcast projects throughout the year.

This is Curiosity’s first foray into podcasting, that will feature original content as well as podcasts to complement programming from Curiosity’s library of documentary films, shows and series.

“Audio is exploding as a go-to medium for connecting with audiences, and we believe Curiosity and iHeart’s shared passion for creating curiosity-catalyzing content is going to make for highly compelling storytelling,” said Devin Emery, Chief Strategy Officer for Curiosity.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Curiosity to develop premium podcasts for an audience who loves to learn,” said Will Pearson, COO, iHeartPodcast Network. “The Curiosity team has built such an incredible library of knowledge for curious minds and are adding to it all the time, and we can’t wait to bring it to our millions of listeners across the globe.”