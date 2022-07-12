Carroll Joins Life Audio Podcast Network

Salem Media Group’s Life Audio Podcast Network has signed Amanda Carroll. She is a nationally syndicated talent and founder of the “Get Your Brave On” podcast and digital platform.

“I’m honored to partner with Salem to help inspire women going through plot twists in life to bounce back with the help of their faith,” said Carroll. “It’s exciting to see all the years of work growing the Get Your Brave On digital platform recognized by Salem for its impact and potential.”

“Amanda Carroll has created a great brand and built a solid audience. Her podcast is a place where she can engage at an even deeper level with those who listen to her daily show,” said Keving Anderson, Salem Media Group. “It was a natural extension for her. Since its launch on Life Audio, we have seen excellent growth!”