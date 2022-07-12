New iHeart SVP Milwaukee

Brett Andrews has been named Senior Vice President of Programming for the Madison and Milwaukee markets. He will also serve as Program Director for WRIT-FM and WZEE-FM.

“Our Wisconsin brands and dedicated teams that operate them are some of the finest in our industry,” said Andrews. “I’m excited to help them continue to make an indelible impact on our communities. Let me express my sincere gratitude to the iHeartMedia leadership team for the opportunity to lead such an amazing team.”

Andrews joined iHeartMedia more than 13 years ago and has held programming positions in the St Louis, Madison, Portland, and Milwaukee regions.