Beasley Boston Names Brown Fill-in

WKLB-FM Boston Morning Personality Ayla Brown will be taking maternity leave later this month. Long time Morning Drive Personality, Danielle Murr, formerly of Boston’s Greg Hill Show, will fill-in while Ayla is on leave.

“I love radio, Boston, and country music, so I’m beyond thrilled to be dipping back into the world of morning drive in my hometown, especially in a format that I enjoy so much,” said Murr. “I’m honored to have been tapped to join the incredibly talented team at WKLB!”

“Danielle’s morning drive experience, New England roots and ability to connect with listeners made her the perfect addition to our morning show while Ayla is on leave,” said Dawn Santolucito, Assistant Program Director and Marketing Director. “We are both excited and fortunate to have her join the Country 102.5 team over the next several weeks!”