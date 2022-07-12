KMOX Adds Evening Host

Matt Pauley is joining KMOX AM/FM in St. Louis as host of “Sports Open Line”. Pauley will also host the station’s flagship pregame and postgame coverage for the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network.

“To say I am excited to join KMOX and the Cardinals Radio Network is beyond an understatement,” said Pauley. “To be able to come home to work for one of the most legendary stations in the country is a dream come true.”

Pauley joins KMOX after spending the last six years in Milwaukee with WTMJ Radio and ESPN Milwaukee, covering the Brewers. He hosted local pre-game and post-game shows on WTMJ in addition to contributing to the station’s overall coverage of the team.