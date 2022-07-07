Who Are Georgia’s Radio Legends?

Friends of Georgia Radio will induct five Georgia Radio Legends in its inaugural class of 2022. Nominations began June 20th and must come from Friends of Georgia Radio members. The deadline to submit is July 14th.

Each member can nominate three people whose career includes outstanding service to the listeners of Georgia. Winners will be announced on or before July 22nd.

Inductees will be recognized and honored at the inaugural Friends of Georgia Radio “Radio Bash … Hosted by Jeff Foxworthy,” Saturday, August 27, 2022, at The Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta, GA.

The five nominees receiving the highest scores as determined by the Friends of Georgia Radio panel of judges will comprise the Class of 2022.

Those judges are:

John Clark, General Manager, Georgia News Network I Chairman, GAB

Eddie Esserman, Managing Partner, Golden Isles Broadcasting | Media Services Group

Val Carolin, Regional Vice President, General Manager, Salem Media Group, Atlanta

Don Benson, President and CEO, Lincoln Financial Media Company (Retired)

Ron Parker, Program Director I Talent, Sirius XM Satellite Radio I WLS, Chicago

Jeff Winter, Voiceover Talent I WKXI-FM/WQXI-FM Program Director (Retired)

Charles Davis, Ph.D., Dean, The Grady College of Mass Communications & Journalism UGA

Friends of Georgia Radio mission is to honor broadcasters who have provided extraordinary service to Georgia communities over the past 100 years, collect historic content from radio stations for the group’s website, provide mentoring and scholarships to up-and-coming students who are committed to a career in audio, and promote innovation and public service.

The Friends of Georgia Radio website has begun compiling content from dozens of Georgia radio stations. It also features “FoGRpods,” podcasts featuring Georgia radio talent, executives and engineers. FoGRpods is initially available to members and will later be posted for the public.