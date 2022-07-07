New SVP For A Wonder Media

A Wonder Media Company has named John Campanario as SVP Digital Media & Brand

Communications. A Wonder Media is the parent company to American Urban Radio Networks (AURN) and Superadio.

“John has more than proven himself as a great leader with both a creative vision and his

uniquely approachable management style,” said Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, CEO. “With the

expansion of our digital media department, we are excited to have his leadership which affords us continued growth as we explore more emerging digital areas”.

Campanario joined AURN in 2018, launching the company’s digital platforms.