Roth Joins The Ohio Newsroom

Clare Roth is the first Managing Editor for “The Ohio Newsroom.” The network of public radio newsrooms is the largest daily statewide news collaborative in Ohio.

“Clare brings creative energy, editorial heft, and a collaborative spirit to this critical role,” said Wendy Turner, GM, Ohio Public Media Services. “She’s a strategic thinker and coalition builder, which are essential attributes for building this initiative and meeting this moment.”

Roth was most recently news editor at WFPL in Louisville, Ky. where she oversaw coverage of health, education, the environment, and Southern Indiana.

“I started my career at a statewide station, and it taught me what a difference public radio can make in news deserts,” said Roth. “It also drove home how good journalism can help create community and connection across county lines.”

Roth will start her position as Managing Editor on July 25.