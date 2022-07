Longtime Bay Area host Jona Denz-Hamilton has moved to middays on Momentum Broadcasting’s KIOO-FM (Classic Rock) in Visalia, CA. Denz-Hamilton spent the last 26 years on Classic Hits KBAY-FM (Classic Hits) in San Jose until the format flipped to Country in April. She replaces Dyna Keyes who passed away in March.

Jona was also on the legendary rocker, KOME San Jose for 9 years and was a program director in Monterey and Sacramento.