New St. Louis Morning Team

WHHL-FM St. Louis will debut “The Home Team,” beginning July 11. The trio of hosts include St. Louis natives Shorty Da Prince, Brittish Williams and Andrew Caldwell.

Shorty is a St. Louis radio personality and recording artist who started his radio career at KATZ-FM in St. Louis. Shorty also hosted BET’s “106 and Park.” Williams is a radio and television personality currently starring in the hit television show Basketball Wives on VH1. Caldwell, also known as Mr. Delivert, is a social media influencer.

“We’re proud to bring together three immensely talented individuals to create a new morning show catered to the St. Louis community,” said Becky Domyan, SVP/MM Audacy St. Louis. “This cast brings a combination of experience, entertainment, content and celebrity status to St. Louis. This is going to re-energize the market and reinvigorate St. Louis radio.”