More Carolina Air Time For QL

On-air personality QL is coming to weeknights on WFBC-FM in Greenville, SC. QL will continue as afternoon drive host on Greenville sister station WFBC-HD2.

“This is a dream come true,” said QL. “Who didn’t listen to B93.7 growing up? To see where my brand is going is HUGE. Thank you, Upstate, for the support. I look forward to hanging out with the Upstate every weeknight.”

“QL is a star in PM drive on The Block,” said Steve Sinicropi, SVP/MM, Audacy South Carolina. “He works hard and loves what he does, and our team, listeners, and clients are fans and want more. We think he’ll also be a listening magnet on B93.7 at night.”