New PD At WMMS Cleveland

Rob Anthony has been named Program Director for WMMS and WHLK in Cleveland. Anthony takes over for Jason Carr who has been promoted to SVP Programming for iHeartMedia West Palm Beach/Treasure Coast in Florida.

“I want to thank the leadership team at iHeartMedia for giving me such an amazing opportunity to program these two amazing stations,” said Anthony. “I mean WMMS; it’s tough to think of a more legendary station! I can’t wait to get to work.”

“It’s incredible to add Rob’s knowledge and experience to our cluster,” said Keith Kennedy, Regional SVP Programming. “Rob has programmed some incredible stations over his career, and we know that the legendary Buzzard (WMMS) and The Lake (WHLK) will be in great hands.”

Anthony joins the Cleveland Metro Region from the iHeartMedia Classic Rock Format Center, where he most recently served as the Executive Producer.