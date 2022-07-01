Country Radio Hall Of Fame Grows

The Country Radio Broadcasters have added to the 2022 Country Radio Hall of Fame. Honored were three off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities.

The on-air honorees were Whitney Allen, Debbie Conner, Cathy Martindale, and Rachael & Grunwald. The off-air honorees were Becky Brenner and Barry Mardit, along with 2021 honoree Bob Call, who was unable to attend last year’s event.

CRB/CRS Board President, Kurt Johnson, presented Chairman & CEO of Warner Music Nashville, John Esposito, with the 2022 CRB President’s Award, and CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis presented multi-award-winning artist Trisha Yearwood with the 2022 CRB Artist Achievement Award. A musical tribute featuring Lauren Alaina was held during the evening in honor of Yearwood.

Nominations for the 2023 Country Radio Hall of Fame are being accepted Here. The Class of 2023 will be revealed at CRS 2023, to be held March 13-15, 2023.