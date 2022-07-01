Cumulus Cuts Helton’s Countdown Show

Lon Helton’s Country Countdown USA has been eliminated from the programming roster in a round of firings at Westwood One. All Access was first to report that Helton’s show will end distribution with the Cumulus owned network at the end of July.

Helton’s weekend show, counting down country music’s biggest songs, and interviews with country music stars is must listening for every country radio fan. He told All Access he plans to keep the show going after departing from Westwood.

Helton has been host of Country Countdown USA since its inception in 1992. Helton’s country radio career began in 1971. He spent 12 years as both personality and programmer in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver. He was Country Editor of Radio & Records for 23 years before founding Country Aircheck. Lon is a member of the Board of Directors of the Country Music Association, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the National Corvette Museum.

Helton was named CMA National Personality of the Year in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021. In 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, he won that honor from the Academy of Country Music. He was inducted into the Country Radio DJ Hall of Fame in 2006. He’s hosted numerous radio specials, and is country radio’s best known country star interviewer.

We’ve reached out to Helton for a comment about the future of the show and will update this story once we hear back.