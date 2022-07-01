iHeart Charlotte Partnering With Local Hospital

iHeartMedia Charlotte’s HITS 96.1 (WHQC-FM) has signed a multi-year partnership with Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. Morning show hosts Miguel and Holly will lead the partnership by hosting an annual Radiothon, set for its inaugural event in December.

“Radio serves as a lifeline for local communities and brings them together for great causes like this,” said A.J., SVP Programming. “The Charlotte community always comes together, and this will be no exception. On behalf of Miguel and Holly, HITS 96.1 and everyone at iHeartMedia Charlotte, we are excited to partner with Children’s Hospital later this year.”

“At Levine Children’s Hospital, we are dedicated to supporting ‘happily ever after’ for all our children,” said Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP, Atrium Health Foundation. “We are excited to share their stories of hope through our new partnership with HITS 96.1 and iHeartMedia Charlotte, as we inspire others to give from the heart.”