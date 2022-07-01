North Coast To Treasure Coast

Jason Carr has been named Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia West Palm Beach/Treasure Coast. Carr comes from the ‘North Coast’ Cleveland, Ohio where he was PD for iHeart’s WMMS and WHLK.

“I’m pumped to get in the trenches with this outstanding programming team,” said Carr.“Managing a heritage rock brand like 98.7 The Gater will be a treat. My wild ride of a career started at Real Radio 92.1 and all these year later it is bringing me back to the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. To say I’m excited is an understatement!”

“We’re excited to bring Jason back home,” said Mark McCauley, Market President. “Jason’s market experience in Cleveland and his experience and familiarity of the West Palm Beach and Treasure Coast markets make him a great fit to grow our heritage brands and take them to new heights.”

Carr has been with iHeartMedia for more than 15 years.