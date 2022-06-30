WCKG Adds To Football Friday

AM 1530 WCKG, Chicago is adding “The No Name Football Podcast,” hosted by former Bears Olin Kreutz and Jason McKie, to its Friday lineup. is coming to the airwaves of Chicago. The program marks the beginning of “Football Friday”.

“Both Olin and Jason offer outstanding football expertise that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Jon Zaghloul, Sports Director. “They are two Bears legends filled with knowledge, and I’m excited to have them on WCKG. This is another great day for our brand, and I’m happy to see it continue to grow.”

“We are excited to be a part of Team WCKG,” said Kreutz and McKie. “We look forward to bringing Bears fans our insight, passion, and knowledge covering Bears Football. There’s no place like Chicago, and we are excited to be able to connect with more Bears fans in the Chicagoland area.”