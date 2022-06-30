Bulletproof Promoted In Miami

103.5 The Beat (WMIB-FM) has promoted Keith “DJ Bulletproof” Springer to Assistant Program Director. He will also host “Bulletproof Radio” from 7 p.m. to Midnight beginning July 5.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to help ‘DJ A-OH’ grow our Miami hip-hop brand,” said Springer. “I thank him for bringing me into the fold and being an outstanding team leader. I also want to thank the leadership team at iHeartMedia for believing in my talents and allowing me to bring my local show and energy to nights on 103.5 The Beat.”

“I’m excited for my brother, DJ Bulletproof, as he takes on his new and well-deserved roles at 103.5 The Beat,” said Abdul ‘DJ A-OH’ Hashem, Vice President Hip Hop and R&B Programming Strategy. “Bulletproof joined me almost 10 years ago when we relaunched 103.5 The Beat and has truly worked his way up through the ranks. Bulletproof is 103.5 The Beat!”