Evil Podcast Series Continues

“Facing Evil” is from Tenderfoot TV and iHeartRadio. “Root of Evil” co-Hosts, sisters Rasha Pecoraro and Yvette Gentile look at true-crime cases and talk about the quest to heal From generational trauma.

In “Root of Evil” the sisters revealed the true story of their dark family history, their lineage to George Hodel, the prime suspect in the infamous Black Dahlia murder case. Three years later in “Facing Evil,” the show focuses on different, but equally resonant stories. Each week, the duo will delve into cases and the world became invested in their journey for truth.

“Facing Evil” premiers July 14.