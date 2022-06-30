Joey Tack In Knoxville

Joey Tack will host mornings on WIVK-FM 107.7 in Knoxville, TN. Tack was most recently Assistant Program Director and Morning Show Host at Country station WLHK-FM/97.1 Hank FM in Indianapolis, IN.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return home to East Tennessee to join the legendary WIVK and create great Country radio for WIVK’s passionate morning audience,” said Tack. “Summer is getting hotter on WIVK, starting July 11th – I can’t wait to get started.”

“Joey knows our market and WIVK, and he is talented, creative and has a passion to win,” said Rich Bailey, PD. “He also has a relentless desire to be involved in his community and to make a real difference in people’s quality of life, something that sets WIVK apart. Joey is the full package.”

The appointment is effective July 11, 2022, and represents a homecoming for Tack, who spent 15 years with Knoxville Rhythmic Top 40 station WKHT-FM/Hot 104.5 in on-air and Program Director positions.

A search is currently underway for a co-host for the new morning show.