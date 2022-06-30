Radio In Canadian Dashboards

AM/FM radio is still used by most Canadians as an audio source in-car, according to The Infinite Dial 2022® Canada. The Edison Research and Triton Digital® research however shows radio has ceded some ground to digital dashboard audio sources.

Seventy percent of Canadians 18+ who have driven or ridden in a car in the last month have used AM/FM radio in-car, down from 79% in 2021. Nineteen percent of those who have driven or ridden in a car in the last month have used SiriusXM in car, up from 16% last year, and 19% have used online radio in car, up from 17% last year.

Other findings of The Infinite Dial 2022 Canada include:

-Canadians are back in their cars after a tremendous drop during the pandemic. In 2021, 77% of Canadians reported driving or riding in a car in the last month. This year, 84% of Canadians reported driving or riding in a car in the last month.

-Podcast listening among Canadians hit a new high for weekly and monthly habits. Forty-three percent of Canadians 18+ listen to podcasts monthly, up five percentage points from 2021, which means that Canadians now outpace Americans (38%) and Australians (40%) for monthly podcast listening.

-56% of monthly podcast listeners consume podcasts they know are produced in Canada.

-47% of monthly podcast listeners say they typically listen to the entire podcast, and 44% say they listen to most of the podcast

“Podcast listening has seen some significant growth in Canada this year,” said Nicole Beniamini, VP, Edison Research. “It seems the new podcast listeners Canada gained during the pandemic not only stayed with the medium but have become consistent and more frequent listeners.”