College Football Broadcast Team Set

Learfield, a company that will produce and distribute 13 weekly Saturday College Football Games, has set the College Football Saturday Night broadcast team. Mike Golic Jr. will be the analyst and Sloane Martin will handle play-by-play during the 2022 season.

“College Football Saturday Night is fun and different, and the broadcast really resonates with fans,” said Rick Barakat, EVP/managing director for Learfield’s Media & Partnerships Group. “Our talent is just as exceptional for our sophomore season with Mike Golic Jr. and Sloane Martin in the booth, and we will soon announce where we’re headed the first three weeks of the season.”

Golic Jr. takes over the analyst chair from his father, Mike Golic, who was integral to College Football Saturday Night’s rookie season last year. Martin assumes play-by-play duties held in 2021 by Kate Scott, now dedicated play-by-play announcer for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.