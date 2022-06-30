Radio Spot Script Help

“Hooks, First Lines and Scene Setters” by Earl Pilkington is a Free 319-page e-book. The book offers 25 different business categories, there are at least 101 hooks, first lines and scene setters in each category.

“While great radio ads are a result of inspiring and great scripts… sometimes… it really is very hard just to get started, to come up with an idea, any idea at all, for that first line,” said Pilkington.

“All lines have been taken from my personal archive of almost 40 years of scripts written here in Australia and as a freelancer,” added Pilkington. “Some are very basic, those are the ones for when you get really stuck, others are ‘out there strange’ and very left of center.”

This is the first edition of what will be a series of books for Radio Copywriters. This copy is Free until September 1, 2022

You can download a copy Here.