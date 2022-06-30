Hearst TV President Joins Forecast 2023

Jordan Wertlieb, President of Hearst Television is this year’s TV Chair for Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report Forecast 2023. He joins Honorary Chair Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO, iHeartMedia, and Radio Chair Greg Ashlock, CEO/Multiplatform Group, iHeartMedia.

“We are thrilled to have Jordan Wertlieb serve as TV Chair for this year’s conference,” said Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher, Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report. “He is tremendously admired and respected throughout the broadcast industry, and his insights will be of great benefit in shaping the 2023 Forecast agenda.”

“The past two years have been reaffirming for the broadcast industry as radio and television stations throughout the country continue to serve their local communities, providing news, information, entertainment, and the very best advertising proposition for businesses,” said Wertlieb. “I am honored to join Greg Ashlock as a co-chair for Forecast 2023 and this robust program focused on the future of the broadcast industry, its innovation, creativity, and the mission to serve for the betterment of our local communities and our country.”

The 20th annual event is a gathering of the smartest minds in broadcast and advertising to forecast trends, expectations and revenues for the coming year. Registration Is Now Open for the leadership conference to be held on November 16, 2022 at the Harvard Club in New York City.