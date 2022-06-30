Silver Leaves Westwood One

After 10 years with Westwood One, veteran programmer Jack Silver is exiting the company. Silver served as PD for NBC Sports Radio heard on over 350 affiliates nationwide, as well as Operations Manager for WWO’s Culver City Studios overseeing the production crew for NFL, College Football and Basketball as well as music, talk shows and podcasts produced in the facility.

Silver said, “I had a great run with an amazing company and was able to work with top tier talent and staff. Now it’s on to a new challenge.”

Silver programmed KLSX, the CBS FM Talk Station in Los Angeles from 1997-2009 and programmed KABC and KLOS in LA from 2010-2012 before joining Westwood One in August of 2012

Reach out to Jack via e-mail at [email protected]