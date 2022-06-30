Bauer Media Launches App

Bauer Media Audio has released its live radio app for Meta Portal, Portal Go and Portal+ devices. The app will make live radio streams from Bauer Media Audio’s UK brands available on Portal in the UK.

“Bringing our live radio app to Meta Portal is an exciting step in our program of innovation,” said Shana Hills, COO. “As we expand our presence in the world of digital audio, it’s important that we explore new avenues for consumers to access our services. By doing this we can ensure that we’ll continue to provide value for audiences and commercial partners.”

The product from the European commercial radio broadcaster is the latest innovation designed to enhance the traditional radio experience. The Planet Radio app on Portal, will enable consumers to continue to access radio brands in a way that suits them.