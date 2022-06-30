Library of American Broadcasting Looks At Jingles

The latest Library of American Broadcasting virtual exhibit is entitled “The Lost Art of Jingle Writing”. The LAB exhibit is culled from a collection of iconic ads archived by the Radio Advertising Bureau.

Included in the LAB/RAB collection are jingles such as the memorable Alka Seltzer spot “Plop, Plop, Fizz, Fizz”, Coca Cola’s “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” and Oscar Meyer’s “Oh I Wish I Were An Oscar Mayer Wiener”.

The collection includes jingles crafted from composer giants in the advertising world, including Steve Karmen, Richard Trentlage, Thomas Dawes, Bill Backer and Ellie Greenwich.

The Library of American Broadcasting Collection at the University of Maryland is the preeminent repository for the preservation and dissemination of the 100-year history of U.S. broadcasting.

You can view the exhibit Here.