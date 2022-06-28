CMG Promotes Donohue

Cox Media Group has named Colleen Donohue Integrated Sales Manager for its Long Island cluster. Donohue has been with CMG on Long Island for the past 8 years and last served as Digital Sales Director.

D.O.D. Megan Borelli said, “Colleen has been a tremendous asset in growing our team in the digital space over the past 8 years. Her expertise in research and strategy will be crucial in her new role as Integrated Sales Manager. We are excited for her fresh perspective on the integration of radio and digital for our clients and the market.”

Donohue added, “I’m excited to continue my growth with CMG Long Island. It’s been an honor to work in the same building with the two iconic and legendary radio stations on Long Island and I now get to work with them. I look forward to applying my deep digital background to pair with the stations and create successful campaign for our clients. I want to thank Megan Borelli and Katelin Tinley for this exciting opportunity and for their support and encouragement throughout the years.”