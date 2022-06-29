Happy 4th Michael Knox

Country music producer Michael Knox is celebrating the fourth anniversary of his syndicated weekend show KNOX COUNTRY 360. To celebrate, Knox and co-host Shalacy Griffin will be hosting a special July 4th anniversary show featuring their favorite moments from the past four years.

Based in Nashville, the show is produced by Knox and Donny Walker (former executive at Westwood One, Cumulus Media, BDS, Billboard Magazine), and is hosted by Knox and Shalacy Griffin, currently the Senior Vice President of Operations for Music Knox. Bill Bruce is also a behind the scenes member the team calls “The Voice.”

The show is on in about 20 markets, including Dallas, San Francisco, Washington DC and Indianapolis.

“I’m very proud of the four-year journey we have had together so far. From the excitement of our very first show back in 2018, to walking the red carpet at the 2022 ACM awards with my co-host Shalacy for our nomination for National Weekly On Air Personality, this has been such an incredible ride,” said Michael Knox. “Don’t misunderstand what I’m saying, because I know we’re famous because of me.”

“I have been a fan of radio my entire life so to be able to contribute to this industry has been a blessing,” said Shalacy Griffin. “I also agree with my co-host that he may be the ‘famous’ one, but everyone knows that we got our ACM nomination because of me. I think we would also agree that the show would not be possible without Donny Walker and Bill Bruce—those guys are rockstars!”

Knox is a well established music producers in Nashville. He has 28 #1 singles (including the recent Jason Aldean #1 single “Trouble with a Heartbreak”) and has accounted for over 50 million singles and 25 million albums sold during his career. In addition to his long-running role as Jason Aldean’s primary producer, Knox’s production credits include Thomas Rhett, Kelly Clarkson, Ludacris, Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Laine Hardy and Michael Tyler, as well as Knox’s father, Buddy Knox (“Party Doll” fame 1957), amongst others. Knox is also a record label executive and music publisher.