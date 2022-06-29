Gould Joins SummitMedia Omaha.

Brad Gould has been hired to run SummitMedia’s 5-station Omaha cluster. SummitMedia Omaha stations include AM 590 ESPN (KXSP), Channel 94.1(KQCH), Classic Rock 105.9 (KKCD), Star 104.5 (KSRZ) and Z-92 (KEZO).

Most recently, Gould served as Executive Vice President of Business Development at LaneTerralever, a marketing agency in Arizona. Previously, he spent nine years with Clear Channel Outdoor, ultimately leading the Los Angeles area as VP of sales. In addition, he spent several years as General Sales Manager for iHeartMedia in Phoenix.

“I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to lead the SummitMedia Omaha team,” Gould said. “I wish Rick Parrish all the best and thank him for all he’s done to create the best media organization in Omaha.”

Carl Parmer, SummitMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are very excited Brad will be leading our outstanding team in Omaha. His success in various media management roles is exactly what we need as we continue to evolve the Market President role in today’s environment.”

“Brad’s understanding of Media enables Summit to compete at an even higher level,” added John Walker, SummitMedia Chief Revenue Officer. “Look for Brad and our Omaha team to become even more involved in the community, not only with business leaders but also in local non-profits.”

Gould and his wife, Lonelle, recently moved to Omaha for the opportunity to be closer to family.