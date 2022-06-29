Former NFL Analyst Joins Our Podcasting Conference

Michele Tafoya, of Salem Podcast Network, has joined the growing list of prestige speakers for the Second Annual “How to Make Real Money Podcasting” virtual event to be held July 19th and 20th.

Tafoya recently announced her first podcast, Sideline Sanity, focusing on life, politics and world news. Respected for her work as a former sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Ms. Tafoya says “It’s exciting to join the chorus of talented Salem voices discussing the historic issues facing America and the world”.

Join Radio Ink and Podcast Business Journal editor, Ed Ryan, for the two-day virtual event featuring the top experts in podcasting. The event begins at 9:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm. Ms. Tafoya’s interview will be held on July 19th at 10:30 am. Registration is now open. Replays will be available and are included in your registration fee.

Sponsored this year by .fm and libsyn,”How to Make Real Money Podcasting” features the best of the best in podcasting. The event guarantees you’ll receive what you need to bring you success, will teach you the techniques on how to not only make advertising income, but income from additional revenue resources and provide you with rapid-fire interviews with the industry’s most successful podcasters. Best news of all? A guaranteed 100% Money-Making Success Money-Back Guarantee. If you feel by the end of the first day, this event has not been worth your investment, we will refund your full registration. Refunds must be requested by the end of the first day.