Huge Wins For Cumulus Albuquerque

Cumulus Albuquerque swept the New Mexico Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards yesterday, bringing home 12 of the NMBA’s 19 annual awards. Here’s what they won…

Cumulus Albuquerque’s 96.3 News Radio KKOB was honored with eight awards, including Station of the Year, Newscaster of the Year, Breaking News, Complete Newscast, Continuing Coverage, Feature News, Talk Show or Interview and Website. Sports Radio 610 The Sports Animal/KNML-AM’s “The Opening Drive” team took the NMBA Award for Sports Show or Interview, with 92.3 KRST Country on-air host Juan Velasco taking the gold for DJ Personality Air Check. KRST was also honored for Social Media Integration for KRST’s Annual St. Jude Radiothon. The seven-station Cumulus Albuquerque cluster was awarded the NMBA prize for PSA Campaign of the Year for its “Take A Ride On Us” campaign.

Jeff Berry, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Albuquerque, said: “We are tremendously proud or our ENTIRE Cumulus Albuquerque staff as we know it ‘takes a village.’ Each of the honored individuals brings a passion and commitment to excellence to our building each day and I am honored to work amongst them. With News Radio KKOB celebrating its 100th year of broadcasting, it’s especially sweet the station was recognized in so many areas.”

John Summers, News Director, 96.3 News Radio KKOB – which swept all news categories – said: “I’m so proud of the enormous effort from our entire news team. When you have such a multi-talented and goal-oriented pool of broadcast pros under one roof, you’re bound to walk away with an armload of trophies!”

Cumulus Albuquerque radio stations were honored with the following NMBA Excellence in Broadcasting Awards for 2021:

KKOB Radio

Station of the Year – KKOB Radio

(Jeff Berry, Vice President/Market Manager)

Newscaster of the Year – Mike Gaba

Breaking News – Washington Middle School Shooting

(John Summers, News Director, Mike Gaba, News Anchor, Haylee Gonzales, News Anchor)

Complete Newscast – The KKOB Morning Briefing

(John Summers, News Director, Haylee Gonzales, Reporter, Mike Gaba, Reporter)

Continuing Coverage – Hot Air Balloon Crash

(John Summers, News Director / Reporter, Bob Clark, Morning Host, Mike Gaba, News Anchor)

Feature News – Nefarious New Mexico

(Haylee Gonzales, News Anchor / Reporter)

Talk Show or Interview – BV Today with Brandon Vogt

Website – NewsRadioKKOB.com

(Zack Visser, Web Master, Jared Hart, Operations Manager)

Public Service Campaign – KKOB Cumulus Albuquerque Take A Ride On Us

(Jeff Berry, VP/Market Manager, Jason Martinez, General Sales Manager, Anna McGrail, Digital Sales Manager)

KRST

DJ Personality Aircheck – KRST’s Juan Velasco

Social Media Integration – KRST’s Annual St. Jude Radiothon

(Bev Rainey, Program Director, Juan Velasco, Disc Jockey, Mandi Vaquera, Disc Jockey – Promotions Director, Kris Abrams, Operations)

KNML

Sports Show or Interview – KNML’s The Opening Drive with Jeff Siembieda and JJ Buck

The NMBA Excellence in Broadcasting Awards will be presented at an in-person awards ceremony to be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Albuquerque Marriott.