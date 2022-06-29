What Happened To Danny Bonaduce?

It was back in May that we reported the 62-year old KZOK-FM Seattle host was taking a break from his morning show to deal with an unspecified medical issue. Bonaduce was finally back on the air this week.

The iHeartMedia Seattle morning man told Good Morning America what happened to him is still a mystery. “I couldn’t walk at all. I couldn’t balance. I couldn’t do anything like that.” Bonaduce said his wife said to him, ‘You’re not saying words, you’re not speaking English.’ They called an ambulance and went to the hospital where Bonaduce was for five days waiting for a diagnosis.

Doctors ruled out a stroke. More from Bonaduce’s GMA interview: “I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t keep my balance. I slurred really badly. I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of my stairs for God’s sake — I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one.”

Bonaduce tells GMA he’ll be telling his listeners to take care of their health. “There was nothing that said this was gonna happen. Take time to consider your health and what you’re doing. Pay attention.”