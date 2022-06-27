Congratulations Tom Kent

The Tom Kent Radio Network is celebrating it’s 20 year anniversary in syndication. The network launched on June 29, 2002 in three markets; Memphis, Erie and Wichita Falls.

Today the network cumulatively has almost 700 radio stations with 23 different products in seven different formats. The network also includes two full time 24/7 networks.

To the right is a picture from Tom’s very first affiliate holding his TKRN 20 year syndication plague. Steve Cannon was the program director of the station in Memphis that first carried Tom’s network programming.