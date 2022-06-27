iHeartMedia Promotes Lawrence

Stacey Lawrence is the new Senior VP of Sales for iHeart Jacksonville, a cluster with 8 stations. Lawrence moves up from VP of Sales for the cluster, a position she’s held for the past two and a half years.

Lawrence will report to Paul Rogers, Area President for iHeartMedia North Florida who said, “I took a long time to evaluate our team – including our management team – when I joined the market in March of last year. I wanted to see our team in action, to learn their values and their work ethic, and observe their commitment to our team, our customers and to iHeart. Stacey flat-out earned it, and her strong working relationship with Brooke Adams (VP of Digital Sales) is going to be crucial and what takes us over the top.”

Lawrence began her career in Manhattan, New York with Hibu (formerly known as YellowBook USA) where she worked for 14 years, was a 9-time President’s Club Winner, and as Regional Sales Manager successfully launched major metro markets from NYC, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, and Jacksonville. She transitioned to broadcast television in Jacksonville, first with Gannett as a Digital Sales Manager and then with Graham Media’s WJXT in the same capacity, then as Local Sales Manager.

“I am thrilled to step into my new role with this incredible team in Jacksonville,” said Lawrence. “Although I have been with iHeartMedia less than three years, it did not take me long to realize this was where I belonged, with a forward-thinking company that is customer-centric at its core. The Jacksonville market is exploding and I plan on leading this team to their fullest potential. I look forward to making a difference in our community and helping businesses achieve their marketing goals through our world- class, multi-channel offerings.”