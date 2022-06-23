Ad Execs Launch Podcast

Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal Chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships; and Laura Correnti Giant Spoon Partner Laura Correnti are hosting a new podcast, “Sunday Supper”. The pair will have candid conversations with icons and influencers talking about the moments they broke from tradition and blazed a trail for themselves.

“In my house and even my office — the best days end—and the most genuine conversations start—around the dinner table,” said Yaccarino. “I’m so excited to bring all the laughter, conversations, and tough questions of an Italian home to Sunday Supper and make our guests—and our listeners—part of the family, too.”

“Linda and I have worked at the intersection of media, marketing, business, and culture for decades. And yet we’ve also always operated far beyond the traditional lanes of our industry,” said Correnti. “This podcast is an opportunity to explore the connections that can take creativity, business, and technology to the next level. We’re excited to pass the meatballs, remove the formalities, and learn from some true visionaries.”

“Sunday Supper” is being launched in partnership with iHeartMedia. “As two powerhouse forces in the world of media and creativity, Linda and Laura have a credibility and authenticity that is second to none. The medium is perfect for them. And the Sunday Supper podcast is the perfect idea for it,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.