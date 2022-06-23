PodcastOne Expands Lineup

PodcastOne has expanded with a slate of 14 new and recently acquired podcasts. The programs span across multiple top podcasting genres, including Society and Culture, Self-Help and Motivation, True Crime, Technology and Fitness

“PodcastOne’s strength as a network is rooted in our mission to offer a vast array of diversified programming and voices to our listeners,” said Kit Gray, President. “This year, we’ve seen amazing growth across all audiences and genres, which speaks volumes about our amazing talent roster. As our slate continues to expand, we are excited to create innovative opportunities for our advertising partners and bring great new offerings to our ever-growing fan base.”

Eight new series and six acquired podcasts feature Kail Lowry. She is a successful podcaster, television personality, book author, and social media influencer with over 8 million combined followers. She was first introduced to America on MTV’s hit TV show Teen Mom 2.