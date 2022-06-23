Novel Hires Executive Creative Director

UK-based independent podcast producer Novel has hired Julie Shapiro as the new Creative Director. She joins Novel from Radiotopia where she was Executive Producer.

“I’m eternally grateful to PRX and Radiotopia for the opportunity to push the creative boundaries of podcasting, and to have worked alongside exceptional producers and remarkable colleagues during the past seven years,” said Shapiro. “Looking ahead, I’m deeply impressed by Novel’s creative ambitions and dedication to craft, and I’m thrilled to be joining their team.”

“I have long been an admirer of Julie and her work, both at Radiotopia and for the industry as a whole,” said Sean Glynn, CEO. “I’m delighted to be welcoming her, and her incredible experience and enthusiasm, to take on the newly created role of Executive Creative Director at Novel.”