Personel Changes at Media Monitors

Media Monitors has promoted Frank Cammarata to Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing. John Fulbright is the new VP of Development. And, new to the company is John Miller who begins his Media Monitors career as the Director of Product Management.

Cammarata has been with Media Monitors since its launch in 2003, previously working at parent company and radio software giant RCS.

Fulbright is responsible for software oversight and implementation. He’s been with Media Monitors since 2008 when he started as the Director of Technical Development.

Philippe Generali, President & CEO of Media Monitors/Mediabase comments, “We congratulate Frank and John on their promotions and welcome John Miller to the team. These gentlemen understand the goal of improving customer satisfaction through our software and we look forward to their long-term success.”