Happy 100th KTAR

KTAR News 92.3 FM in Phoenix is celebrating its 100th birthday. The Bonneville owned station started broadcasting back in 1922. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed June 21, 2022 KTAR Day.

“As we reflect on a century of broadcasting for KTAR, we are honored to have such a tremendously talented team that continues to serve this community and innovate to keep our audiences connected and informed and deliver extraordinary results for our local business partners,” said Ryan Hatch, senior vice president/market manager for Bonneville Phoenix, which operates the station.

“While many voices have changed over the years, KTAR’s commitment to produce news that Arizonans can trust when it matters the most has never been stronger.” Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a proclamation recognizing June 21, 2022, as “KTAR Day,” which acknowledges KTAR’s significance to the state of Arizona.

Listen to some old audio of the station HERE.