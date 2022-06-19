Elliot Leaves Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek Media Group PD Mark Elliott says he will not be joining Townsquare Media, now that the acquisition has been approved by the FCC. He’ll be moving back to Mark Elliott Media, a consultancy he started in 2007 and operated until 2015 before joining Cherry Creek Media 7 years ago.

Elliott said, “the world has changed over the past 7 years and with the growth of digital, there is more opportunity today than when I started consulting 15 years ago and after 40 plus years of being involved with radio in just about every capacity, it’s time for a new challenge. I want to thank everyone at Cherry Creek Media for allowing me to help grow a company worthy of being acquired by one of our industries premiere radio groups in Townsquare Media. Cherry Creek was one of my first clients dating back to 2008 and working with everyone over the years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.”