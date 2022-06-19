Beasley Host Off The Air to Run For Office

Popular Fort Myers morning show host Jason Jones, also known as Big Mama, has officially qualified to run for the Lee County Florida School Board and has been off the air since June 10th.

Jones is off the air to avoid the FCC’s requirement of having to offer equal time to other candidates. He’s running against the Lee County School Board Chairman Debbie Jordan and two other candidates.

Jones has been hosting mornings on Beasley’s WXKB-FM for the last 13 years. While he’s campaigning for office, the remaining members of the “Big Mama and The Wild Bunch” cast will continue to host the show.

Jones is married and has three kids. He’s touting his work in the community as a radio host as one of the reasons residents of Lee County should vote for him.