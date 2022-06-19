Emmis Nets $25 Million From Indy Cluster

That nugget of information was detailed in an SEC filing by Urban One on Friday. Last week Emmis and Urban One announced that Alfred Liggins’ company would be purchasing the last remaining radio cluster from Emmis, which has been exiting the radio business over the last several years.

Urban One is picking up WYXB-FM 105.7, WLHK-FM 97.1, WIBC-FM 93.1 and two FM translators and Network Indiana.

Emmis will sell WHHH-FM to a third party to keep Urban One within the FCC’s ownership cap rules.

As of today, Urban One owns WTLC-FM, WTLC-AM, WNOW-FM, WHHI-FM and translator W286CM in Indianapolis. They also own a TV station in the market.

All transactions are subject to the FCC’s final signature and Emmis will continue to operate its cluster in Monument Circle until that happens.