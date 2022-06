Skyview Networks’ CT 40 with Fitz is offering a special program the July 4th Holiday Weekend. CT 40 Let Freedom Sing 4th of July is a special holiday edition of the weekly CT 40 with Fitz Countdown.

CT 40 Let Freedom Sing 4th of July is co-hosted by country superstar Lee Brice. Skyview Networks is the exclusive distributor of the four-hour special.

More information can be found Here.