Sport Betting Radio In Providence

The Score AM 790 (WPRV-AM) will be the first Sports and Sports Betting radio station in the Providence market. AM 790 Talk and Business will flip to The Score August 8th.

“We are truly excited to introduce THE SCORE AM 790, a new Sports and Sports Betting station that we think Providence sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts will love,” said Holly Paras, VP/MM> “The new WPRV-AM will feature sports and sports betting insights and behind-the-book perspectives from experts in a highly entertaining and engaging format.”

The Cumulus station is promising more details and programming specifics to be released closer to the late summer launch date.