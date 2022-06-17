Station Owner Dies In Accident

Shawn Knight, owner of Knight Broadcasting, was killed in a paragliding accident in eastern Ventura County California. Knight Broadcasting owns and operates KRAZ-FM Santa Ynez, KSYV-FM Solvang and KUHL in Santa Maria.

Writing on Facebook, KUHL News Director Ben Heighes said-“He stressed the importance of bringing local radio to the airwaves, including by keeping a live morning show on. We mourn the passing of Shawn but ensure our listeners that our mission remains keeping radio local on AM 1440 and FM 106.3 KUHL.”

Knight was graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union Highschool, and worked at KSYV; then went on to graduate from Fresno State University. He worked for Jacor Communication until it was bought by Clear Channel in 1998. That’s when he returned to the Santa Ynez Valley and bought KSYV.

Knight was a licensed pilot. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation into the June 15th crash.